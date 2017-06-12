Two men charged with intent to distribute drugs
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A federal grand jury returned an indictment Thursday against two residents of Kern County, charging them in a conspiracy to distribute heroin, cocaine, and methamphetamine.
