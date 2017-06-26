This is no sheepish tale, Pete Lanathoua weaves a tale of Basque heritage in Bakersfield
For nearly two hours, Pierre "Pete" Lanathoua commanded the microphone on Monday afternoon as he told his story of how he came to America, suffered through years of hard work and came to call Bakersfield home during an interview on "The Richard Beene Show." For 34 years, Lanathoua has been the affable and lovable bartender at Bakersfield's landmark and popular Woolgrowers restaurant, but before he landed there he shared a similar story that man Basque immigrants can tell and that's one of hard work and toil tending and herding sheep in California and Nevada.
