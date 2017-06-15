The Wood-Dale Market eyes its expansion to Seven Oaks
For the discerning meat customers, Stein Road's Wood-Dale Market is the place for the expert advice on the perfect cut of meat for that big dinner or weekend barbecue. Now that advice is about to get a lot deeper as the Vasquez family, which owns the market, is planning an expansion of their business to a second Bakersfield location later this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KERN-AM Bakersfield.
