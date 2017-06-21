The challenge of illegal fireworks for Bakersfielda s Fourth of July
Each year the Bakersfield Fire Department wrestles with the problem of illegal fireworks during the Fourth of July, and Fire Chief Doug Greener continues to aggressively combat the problem. During the June 21 episode of "The Ralph Bailey Show," Greener said the Fourth is one of the busiest and frustrating periods for the department.
