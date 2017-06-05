Synthesis of jazz: Singer Gregory Porter
Vocalist Gregory Porter, always natty and topped with a brimmed balaclava, its flaps originally used to cover his facial scars, has one of the most distinctive looks in jazz. His voice, too, is his and his alone.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Fe New Mexican.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bakersfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why do some people think Victory Outreach is a ... (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|THANK YOU JESUS
|383
|Lets post hoz (Jun '15)
|12 hr
|Chrislee23
|12
|Homeless (Nov '16)
|16 hr
|Westernsky
|7
|Justin West
|Thu
|uhmissingboy
|1
|F me (Sep '16)
|Jun 5
|LoveBJ52
|10
|charla britt is a prostatute from union ave
|Jun 4
|Steve
|2
|Writing Job Need Someone Who Can Write Articles.
|May 28
|AlmightyArticles
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bakersfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC