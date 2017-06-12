SWAT on scene of shooting, standoff
The Kern County Sheriff's Office is on scene of a shooting in east Bakersfield that's turned into a standoff. According to KCSO, they received a call for a shooting at around 9:40 p.m. When they arrived, they found a female victim who had been shot, who was described as having moderate injuries.
