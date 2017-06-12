Summer meal sites in Kern County
Tuesday the Independent Living Center of Kern County is holding an Emergency Disaster Preparedness Training session for those who are BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - City and County Fire Crews doused several grass fires on Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TurnTo23.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bakersfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why do some people think Victory Outreach is a ... (Jun '10)
|Jun 10
|THANK YOU JESUS
|383
|Lets post hoz (Jun '15)
|Jun 10
|Chrislee23
|12
|Homeless (Nov '16)
|Jun 9
|Westernsky
|7
|Justin West
|Jun 8
|uhmissingboy
|1
|F me (Sep '16)
|Jun 5
|LoveBJ52
|10
|charla britt is a prostatute from union ave
|Jun 4
|Steve
|2
|Writing Job Need Someone Who Can Write Articles.
|May 28
|AlmightyArticles
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bakersfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC