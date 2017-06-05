Sonic Drive-In in East Bakersfield cl...

Sonic Drive-In in East Bakersfield closed

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: TurnTo23.com

Sonic Drive-In near Oswell Street and Mall View Road was closed due to lack of hot water, according to the public health department. The water heater was not working during the time of inspection.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TurnTo23.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bakersfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Homeless (Nov '16) 12 hr waterintheriver 5
Justin West 13 hr uhmissingboy 1
F me (Sep '16) Jun 5 LoveBJ52 10
charla britt is a prostatute from union ave Jun 4 Steve 2
Writing Job Need Someone Who Can Write Articles. May 28 AlmightyArticles 1
Kern County Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) May 25 lor 3
Lalo Pineda May 24 Sxum 1
See all Bakersfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bakersfield Forum Now

Bakersfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bakersfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Health Care
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. South Korea
  5. Stanley Cup
 

Bakersfield, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,617 • Total comments across all topics: 281,627,618

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC