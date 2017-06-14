Salinas Motel 6 shooting homicide victim ID'd

UPDATE 6/14/17 12:30 p.m.: Salinas police have identified a man shot near Motel 6 last Wednesday night as Alexander Rene Durazo, 28, of Bakersfield. Investigators said Durazo was shot several times at about 9 p.m. at 140 Kern St. and died at Natividad Medical Center.

