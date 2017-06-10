Rash of attempted child abductions raises alarm in Bakersfield
The Kern County Sheriff's Department has issued an urgent warning after investigating four incidents involving the abduction of children in Oildale and east Bakersfield. Deputies said two incident occurred in Oildale, and two more in east Bakersfield.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KERN-AM Bakersfield.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bakersfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why do some people think Victory Outreach is a ... (Jun '10)
|Sat
|THANK YOU JESUS
|383
|Lets post hoz (Jun '15)
|Sat
|Chrislee23
|12
|Homeless (Nov '16)
|Fri
|Westernsky
|7
|Justin West
|Jun 8
|uhmissingboy
|1
|F me (Sep '16)
|Jun 5
|LoveBJ52
|10
|charla britt is a prostatute from union ave
|Jun 4
|Steve
|2
|Writing Job Need Someone Who Can Write Articles.
|May 28
|AlmightyArticles
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bakersfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC