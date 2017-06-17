Ramon Hendrix leaves Stockdale High, ...

Ramon Hendrix leaves Stockdale High, returns home to Greenfield Union

Saturday Jun 17

After 22 years at Stockdale High School, Ramon Hendrix started to consider his next steps in his long career in education, and where he might want to finish. Hendrix had served the last 13 years as principal of the west Bakersfield High and had a long career in the Kern High School District before making a major decision to leave Stockdale and the district recently.

