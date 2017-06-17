Ramon Hendrix leaves Stockdale High, returns home to Greenfield Union
After 22 years at Stockdale High School, Ramon Hendrix started to consider his next steps in his long career in education, and where he might want to finish. Hendrix had served the last 13 years as principal of the west Bakersfield High and had a long career in the Kern High School District before making a major decision to leave Stockdale and the district recently.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KERN-AM Bakersfield.
Add your comments below
Bakersfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why do some people think Victory Outreach is a ... (Jun '10)
|10 hr
|Kelki
|384
|Writing Job Need Someone Who Can Write Articles.
|10 hr
|Kelki
|2
|charla britt is a prostatute from union ave
|Sun
|Shady joe
|4
|looking for a female friend (Aug '13)
|Jun 16
|Snoop Dogg
|12
|Need some nsa fun
|Jun 15
|Pdog
|1
|Anyone remember a guy called Deno from around a...
|Jun 14
|Max
|1
|Lets post hoz (Jun '15)
|Jun 10
|Chrislee23
|12
Find what you want!
Search Bakersfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC