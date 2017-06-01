Police search for suspect in Bakersfi...

Police search for suspect in Bakersfield vehicle burglaries

Thursday Jun 1 Read more: KERN-AM Bakersfield

After a pair of burglaries at Holiday Inn Express hotels, Bakersfield Police are asking for the community's assistance in finding a suspect involved with the vehicle break-ins. Police said they are searching for a white male, 5-foot-6, bald and thin, who is driving a light colored station wagon.

