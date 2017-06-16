Police make arrests in Bakersfield sh...

Police make arrests in Bakersfield shooting death

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 16 Read more: KERN-AM Bakersfield

The Bakersfield Police Department has arrested three men in connection with the shooting death of a 41-year-old Bakersfield man on June 3 at a Family Dollar store on Union Avenue. Police said they took into custody Jose Zambrano, 33, and Juan Rubio, 28, late Wednesday night and Jose Urenda, 35, was taken into custody early Thursday morning after a using a police dog to end a brief pursuit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KERN-AM Bakersfield.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bakersfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
charla britt is a prostatute from union ave 3 hr Shady joe 4
looking for a female friend (Aug '13) Jun 16 Snoop Dogg 12
Need some nsa fun Jun 15 Pdog 1
Anyone remember a guy called Deno from around a... Jun 14 Max 1
Why do some people think Victory Outreach is a ... (Jun '10) Jun 10 THANK YOU JESUS 383
Lets post hoz (Jun '15) Jun 10 Chrislee23 12
Homeless (Nov '16) Jun 9 Westernsky 7
See all Bakersfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bakersfield Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Kern County was issued at June 18 at 12:00PM PDT

Bakersfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bakersfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Cuba
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Bakersfield, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,415 • Total comments across all topics: 281,854,816

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC