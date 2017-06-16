Police make arrests in Bakersfield shooting death

The Bakersfield Police Department has arrested three men in connection with the shooting death of a 41-year-old Bakersfield man on June 3 at a Family Dollar store on Union Avenue. Police said they took into custody Jose Zambrano, 33, and Juan Rubio, 28, late Wednesday night and Jose Urenda, 35, was taken into custody early Thursday morning after a using a police dog to end a brief pursuit.

