Pen in Hand: Herb and Shirley Silver: 50 years of taking care of Tehachapi's yards and landscaping
When Herb and Shirley Silver started their gardening business, Lyndon Johnson was president, gasoline cost 30 cents per gallon, the Beatles made their first appearance on "The Ed Sullivan Show" and the first Ford Mustang rolled off the assembly line. That was in 1964.
