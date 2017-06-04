Our 10 favorite photos from the weekend, June 2-4
Just another weekend in Bakersfield and all of you took to Instagram to share some outstanding photos from graduations, track and field meets and other weekend activities. Just another weekend in Bakersfield and all of you took to Instagram to share some outstanding photos from graduations, track and field meets and other weekend activities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KERN-AM Bakersfield.
Add your comments below
Bakersfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|F me (Sep '16)
|May 29
|Girl
|9
|Writing Job Need Someone Who Can Write Articles.
|May 28
|AlmightyArticles
|1
|Kern County Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|May 25
|lor
|3
|Lalo Pineda
|May 24
|Sxum
|1
|Why do some people think Victory Outreach is a ... (Jun '10)
|May 22
|BigSky
|382
|Donald Trump White Power
|May 17
|What it do
|10
|Ashley Patlan (Sep '14)
|May 15
|Thatoneguy
|12
Find what you want!
Search Bakersfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC