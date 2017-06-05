Meth, marijuana seized during traffic stop
On June 1, 2017 at approximately 5:00 p.m. deputies assigned to the Sheriff's Electronic Monitoring Program conducted a traffic enforcement stop on a vehicle driven by Floyd Luster at the intersection of Oswell St. and Auburn St. in Northeast Bakersfield. With assistance of deputies assigned to the Sheriff's Gang Unit and the Sheriff's K-9, a search of the vehicle was conducted.
