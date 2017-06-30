McCarthy: Trump needs to ignore the negative media
House of Representatives Majority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy was home in Bakersfield on Friday and said President Donald Trump should ignore the negative news media. Appearing on "The Richard Beene Show," McCarthy said that President Trump's recent Tweets are out of frustration over relentless negative coverage of his presidency, including Trump's most recent dust-up with MSNBC hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough.
