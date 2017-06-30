McCarthy: Trump needs to ignore the n...

McCarthy: Trump needs to ignore the negative media

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: KERN-AM Bakersfield

House of Representatives Majority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy was home in Bakersfield on Friday and said President Donald Trump should ignore the negative news media. Appearing on "The Richard Beene Show," McCarthy said that President Trump's recent Tweets are out of frustration over relentless negative coverage of his presidency, including Trump's most recent dust-up with MSNBC hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KERN-AM Bakersfield.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bakersfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
F me (Sep '16) 23 hr Girl 12
craco llc (Feb '15) Jun 23 Dennis Baxter 5
Mariscos Uruapan faithful +hot$ Jun 21 Arod 1
Why do some people think Victory Outreach is a ... (Jun '10) Jun 19 Kelki 384
Writing Job Need Someone Who Can Write Articles. Jun 19 Kelki 2
charla britt is a prostatute from union ave Jun 18 Shady joe 4
looking for a female friend (Aug '13) Jun 16 Snoop Dogg 12
See all Bakersfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bakersfield Forum Now

Bakersfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bakersfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Bakersfield, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,021 • Total comments across all topics: 282,148,764

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC