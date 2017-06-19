McCarthy campaigns in Georgia to help...

McCarthy campaigns in Georgia to help GOP protect seat

It is already being called the most expensive race for the House of Representatives ever, and Bakersfield Rep. Kevin McCarthy is trying to keep it in the hands of the Republicans. The race for Georgia's 6th Congressional District will be decided on Tuesday night, and has attracted major interest from both parties after Democrat Jon Ossoff nearly won the seat outright in a primary election.

