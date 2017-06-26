Man suspected in Bakersfield murder awaiting extradition in Arizona
A man suspected in the shooting death of a man and attempted murder of a woman in May is awaiting extradition to Bakersfield after he was arrested in Mexico. Bakersfield Police said Rigoberto Sanchez, 39, is suspected in the May 28 killing of Edward Lima, 31, and the attempted murder of a woman, who police said was Sanchez's estranged wife.
