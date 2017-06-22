Man missing after jumping into Kern River near Keysville
A 25-year-old man is missing after falling into the Kern River near Keysville but Kern County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue was unable to locate the man after an extensive search Thursday. Sheriff's officials said the man went missing after jumping into the Kern River about 5 p.m. on Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KERN-AM Bakersfield.
Add your comments below
Bakersfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|craco llc (Feb '15)
|Fri
|Dennis Baxter
|5
|Mariscos Uruapan faithful +hot$
|Jun 21
|Arod
|1
|Why do some people think Victory Outreach is a ... (Jun '10)
|Jun 19
|Kelki
|384
|Writing Job Need Someone Who Can Write Articles.
|Jun 19
|Kelki
|2
|charla britt is a prostatute from union ave
|Jun 18
|Shady joe
|4
|looking for a female friend (Aug '13)
|Jun 16
|Snoop Dogg
|12
|Need some nsa fun
|Jun 15
|Pdog
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bakersfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC