KCSO: Panda Wok robbed at gunpoint

KCSO: Panda Wok robbed at gunpoint

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: TurnTo23.com

Excessive Heat Warning issued June 22 at 3:52AM PDT expiring June 25 at 9:00PM PDT in effect for: Kern Excessive Heat Warning issued June 22 at 3:52AM PDT expiring June 23 at 11:00PM PDT in effect for: Fresno, Kern, Kings, Madera, Mariposa, Merced, Tulare Excessive Heat Warning issued June 21 at 11:01PM PDT expiring June 23 at 11:00PM PDT in effect for: Fresno, Kern, Kings, Madera, Mariposa, Merced, Tulare On August 25, 2016 around 8:00 p.m., the suspect entered the Panda Wok located at 5901 Niles Street in East Bakersfield and robbed an employee at gunpoint.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TurnTo23.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bakersfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
craco llc (Feb '15) 10 hr Dennis Baxter 5
Mariscos Uruapan faithful +hot$ Jun 21 Arod 1
Why do some people think Victory Outreach is a ... (Jun '10) Jun 19 Kelki 384
Writing Job Need Someone Who Can Write Articles. Jun 19 Kelki 2
charla britt is a prostatute from union ave Jun 18 Shady joe 4
looking for a female friend (Aug '13) Jun 16 Snoop Dogg 12
Need some nsa fun Jun 15 Pdog 1
See all Bakersfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bakersfield Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Kern County was issued at June 23 at 12:05PM PDT

Bakersfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bakersfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Bakersfield, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,043 • Total comments across all topics: 281,974,479

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC