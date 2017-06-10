KCAS offers cheap pet adoptions for $11

KCAS offers cheap pet adoptions for $11

Kern County Animal Services in Bakersfield,CA is letting the public come adopt a pet of their own for only $11! This is a one day event which is only on June 11th. The time is from 9AM to 8PM.

