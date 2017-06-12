JobFest happening in Delano on Thursday
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. The unemployment rate in Kern County is greater than 10 percent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TurnTo23.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bakersfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone remember a guy called Deno from around a...
|16 hr
|Max
|1
|Why do some people think Victory Outreach is a ... (Jun '10)
|Jun 10
|THANK YOU JESUS
|383
|Lets post hoz (Jun '15)
|Jun 10
|Chrislee23
|12
|Homeless (Nov '16)
|Jun 9
|Westernsky
|7
|Justin West
|Jun 8
|uhmissingboy
|1
|F me (Sep '16)
|Jun 5
|LoveBJ52
|10
|charla britt is a prostatute from union ave
|Jun 4
|Steve
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bakersfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC