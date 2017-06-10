Jara explains what happened in race f...

Jara explains what happened in race for Ward 5 seat

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: KERN-AM Bakersfield

For weeks the race vacant Ward 5 seat on the Bakersfield City Council featured a series of back-and-forth attacks by the two front-runners - Ryan Nance and Bruce Freeman. The two were part of a three-man race to succeed Jeff Tkac, who won the race for the seat last year but took his own life earlier this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KERN-AM Bakersfield.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bakersfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why do some people think Victory Outreach is a ... (Jun '10) Sat THANK YOU JESUS 383
Lets post hoz (Jun '15) Sat Chrislee23 12
Homeless (Nov '16) Fri Westernsky 7
Justin West Jun 8 uhmissingboy 1
F me (Sep '16) Jun 5 LoveBJ52 10
charla britt is a prostatute from union ave Jun 4 Steve 2
Writing Job Need Someone Who Can Write Articles. May 28 AlmightyArticles 1
See all Bakersfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bakersfield Forum Now

Bakersfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bakersfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. South Korea
 

Bakersfield, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,378 • Total comments across all topics: 281,689,728

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC