'I see this as putting our communities at risk.' Kern County Board of ...

The Board of Supervisors voted to ax the controversial PACE program in unincorporated Kern County Tuesday following a contentious, three-hour hearing over whether it helps or hurts consumers. It directed county staff to begin terminating a series of agreements that allows the Property Assessed Clean Energy initiative to operate in its jurisdiction, meaning outside Kern's incorporated cities.
