Howard Marguleas, who introduced Hawaiian pineapples to the mainland...
Howard Philip Marguleas, a U.S. produce pioneer responsible for introducing the first Hawaiian pineapples sold on the mainland and the first mangoes grown in California, has died. He was 82. Marguleas founded Sun World International, a produce wholesaler based in Bakersfield, in the mid-1970s.
