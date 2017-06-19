How to Build A Brute 390 FE

Ford's legendary FE series big-block, the brute American iron V-8 that won the 24 Hours of Le Mans against the likes of Ferrari, not once but four times, has great potential for real street power without spending a bunch of money. We've proven to our readers you can get 400 to 500 hp and comparable torque from the 390 without selling off the farm and with stock castings.

