How to Build A Brute 390 FE
Ford's legendary FE series big-block, the brute American iron V-8 that won the 24 Hours of Le Mans against the likes of Ferrari, not once but four times, has great potential for real street power without spending a bunch of money. We've proven to our readers you can get 400 to 500 hp and comparable torque from the 390 without selling off the farm and with stock castings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Modified Mustangs & Fords.
Add your comments below
Bakersfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|craco llc (Feb '15)
|Jun 23
|Dennis Baxter
|5
|Mariscos Uruapan faithful +hot$
|Jun 21
|Arod
|1
|Why do some people think Victory Outreach is a ... (Jun '10)
|Jun 19
|Kelki
|384
|Writing Job Need Someone Who Can Write Articles.
|Jun 19
|Kelki
|2
|charla britt is a prostatute from union ave
|Jun 18
|Shady joe
|4
|looking for a female friend (Aug '13)
|Jun 16
|Snoop Dogg
|12
|Need some nsa fun
|Jun 15
|Pdog
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bakersfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC