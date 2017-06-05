Houchin to hold blood drives in Bear ...

Houchin to hold blood drives in Bear Valley, Stallion Springs

Friday Jun 2 Read more: Tehachapi News

Houchin Community Blood Bank's 11th annual Community Wide Blood Drive will take place from June 7 to 17 to ensure there are sufficient blood supplies for Kern County as summer kicks off. Local blood drives will be held in Stallion Springs on Saturday, June 10, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at 27800 Stallion Springs Drive, and in Bear Valley Springs on Tuesday, June 13, from noon to 6 p.m., at 26940 Bear Valley Road.

