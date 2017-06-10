Herea s whata s playing at LA Film Festival 2017
Starting Wednesday with a gala screening of Colin Trevorrow's “The Book of Henry” and concluding eight days later with the acclaimed Aubrey Plaza/Elizabeth Olsen SoCal satire “Ingrid Goes West,” this year's festival offers myriad looks at life in these parts. And at some new area venues to boot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.
Add your comments below
Bakersfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why do some people think Victory Outreach is a ... (Jun '10)
|Jun 10
|THANK YOU JESUS
|383
|Lets post hoz (Jun '15)
|Jun 10
|Chrislee23
|12
|Homeless (Nov '16)
|Jun 9
|Westernsky
|7
|Justin West
|Jun 8
|uhmissingboy
|1
|F me (Sep '16)
|Jun 5
|LoveBJ52
|10
|charla britt is a prostatute from union ave
|Jun 4
|Steve
|2
|Writing Job Need Someone Who Can Write Articles.
|May 28
|AlmightyArticles
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bakersfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC