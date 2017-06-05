Gang member pleads no contest in hammer beating death
A gang member who beat a man to death with a hammer in Bakersfield has pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter and other crimes. The Bakersfield California says Matthew Mejia entered the pleas Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at My Mother Lode.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bakersfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Homeless (Nov '16)
|21 hr
|waterintheriver
|5
|Justin West
|22 hr
|uhmissingboy
|1
|F me (Sep '16)
|Jun 5
|LoveBJ52
|10
|charla britt is a prostatute from union ave
|Jun 4
|Steve
|2
|Writing Job Need Someone Who Can Write Articles.
|May 28
|AlmightyArticles
|1
|Kern County Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|May 25
|lor
|3
|Lalo Pineda
|May 24
|Sxum
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bakersfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC