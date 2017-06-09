Fun Friday, enjoy Central Coast photo...

Fun Friday, enjoy Central Coast photos to inspire your weekend

Next Story Prev Story
41 min ago Read more: KERN-AM Bakersfield

Are you ready for the weekend? We are! Here is a collection of photos from the Central Coast to inspire your weekend plans. BAKERSFIELD - Kern County Sheriff's deputies have arrested two men in connection to a December 2016 shooting that left three teenagers wounded at Pioneer Park in east Bakersfield.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KERN-AM Bakersfield.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bakersfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Homeless (Nov '16) 17 hr waterintheriver 5
Justin West 18 hr uhmissingboy 1
F me (Sep '16) Jun 5 LoveBJ52 10
charla britt is a prostatute from union ave Jun 4 Steve 2
Writing Job Need Someone Who Can Write Articles. May 28 AlmightyArticles 1
Kern County Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) May 25 lor 3
Lalo Pineda May 24 Sxum 1
See all Bakersfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bakersfield Forum Now

Bakersfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bakersfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Notre Dame
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Bakersfield, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,257 • Total comments across all topics: 281,632,169

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC