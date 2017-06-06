Freeman has big lead in the race for Ward 5 seat
Bruce Freeman has a commanding lead early in the vote count for Bakersfield City Council's Ward 5 seat. Freeman has 62 percent of the vote with four precincts complete in the tally.
