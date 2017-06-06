Freeman has big lead in the race for ...

Freeman has big lead in the race for Ward 5 seat

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: KERN-AM Bakersfield

Bruce Freeman has a commanding lead early in the vote count for Bakersfield City Council's Ward 5 seat. Freeman has 62 percent of the vote with four precincts complete in the tally.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KERN-AM Bakersfield.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bakersfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Justin West 9 min uhmissingboy 1
Homeless (Nov '16) Jun 5 Steve 4
F me (Sep '16) Jun 5 LoveBJ52 10
charla britt is a prostatute from union ave Jun 4 Steve 2
Writing Job Need Someone Who Can Write Articles. May 28 AlmightyArticles 1
Kern County Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) May 25 lor 3
Lalo Pineda May 24 Sxum 1
See all Bakersfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bakersfield Forum Now

Bakersfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bakersfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Climate Change
 

Bakersfield, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,162 • Total comments across all topics: 281,613,968

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC