Feinstein: a Human trafficking is totally bad. Ita s totally illegal. It ruins peoplea s livesa
"Today was a really unique meeting, because Fresno seems to have a very unique program," Feinstein said after the Thursday gathering. "Here, there's a community-police connection."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bakersfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|F me (Sep '16)
|May 29
|Girl
|9
|Writing Job Need Someone Who Can Write Articles.
|May 28
|AlmightyArticles
|1
|Kern County Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|May 25
|lor
|3
|Lalo Pineda
|May 24
|Sxum
|1
|Why do some people think Victory Outreach is a ... (Jun '10)
|May 22
|BigSky
|382
|Donald Trump White Power
|May 17
|What it do
|10
|Ashley Patlan (Sep '14)
|May 15
|Thatoneguy
|12
Find what you want!
Search Bakersfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC