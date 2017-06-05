El Cajon men posed as Homeland Security agents in $6M scheme
A federal indictment unsealed Wednesday in San Diego charges two California men and a Mexican citizen with carrying out a scheme that allegedly netted them roughly $6 million by defrauding people seeking legal immigration status in the United States. Rafael Hastie of Tijuana and Hardev Panesar of El Cajon, allegedly posed as U.S. Department of Homeland Security agents and claimed they could provide immigration services in exchange for exorbitant fees, according to prosecutors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-am.
Add your comments below
Bakersfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Homeless (Nov '16)
|8 min
|Westernsky
|7
|Justin West
|Thu
|uhmissingboy
|1
|F me (Sep '16)
|Jun 5
|LoveBJ52
|10
|charla britt is a prostatute from union ave
|Jun 4
|Steve
|2
|Writing Job Need Someone Who Can Write Articles.
|May 28
|AlmightyArticles
|1
|Kern County Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|May 25
|lor
|3
|Lalo Pineda
|May 24
|Sxum
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bakersfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC