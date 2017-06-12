Discussing the future of downtown Bak...

Discussing the future of downtown Bakersfield

Since returning from a trip to Austin, Texas, Richard Beene has been comparing that city's downtown vs. Bakersfield, and openly wondering what it would take to spruce up Bakersfield's downtown. During a recent episode of his "The Richard Beene Show," Beene had three guests, including unexpected calls from former city of Bakersfield Redevelopment Director Donna Kunz and current Ward 2 City Councilman Andrae Gonzalez, who weighed in on the topic.

