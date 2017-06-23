Derek Carr says he wants Chick-Fil-A, targeted ad says he needs KFC
When Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr signed a mammoth 5-year, $125-million deal earlier this week, he was immediately asked what he wanted to spend the money on, and he came up with a surprising answer. "Chick-Fil-A," Carr said, according to CBS Sports.
