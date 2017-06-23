Derek Carr says he wants Chick-Fil-A,...

Derek Carr says he wants Chick-Fil-A, targeted ad says he needs KFC

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KERN-AM Bakersfield

When Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr signed a mammoth 5-year, $125-million deal earlier this week, he was immediately asked what he wanted to spend the money on, and he came up with a surprising answer. "Chick-Fil-A," Carr said, according to CBS Sports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KERN-AM Bakersfield.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bakersfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
craco llc (Feb '15) Fri Dennis Baxter 5
Mariscos Uruapan faithful +hot$ Jun 21 Arod 1
Why do some people think Victory Outreach is a ... (Jun '10) Jun 19 Kelki 384
Writing Job Need Someone Who Can Write Articles. Jun 19 Kelki 2
charla britt is a prostatute from union ave Jun 18 Shady joe 4
looking for a female friend (Aug '13) Jun 16 Snoop Dogg 12
Need some nsa fun Jun 15 Pdog 1
See all Bakersfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bakersfield Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Kern County was issued at June 24 at 10:29PM PDT

Bakersfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bakersfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Bakersfield, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,918 • Total comments across all topics: 282,004,801

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC