Deputies make arrest of Bakersfield man on firearms, drug possesion
The Kern County Sheriff's Department arrested a Bakersfield man on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm and a controlled substance. Deputies, from the department's gang unit, arrested Andrew Ybarra Chavez, in front of the Flower Street Mini Market, after a brief struggle.
