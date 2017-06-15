Deputies investigating robbery of Bakersfield convenience store

Kern County Sheriff's deputies are investigating the robbery of a Bakersfield convenience store on May 30, and they are looking for the public's help in identifying the suspect. Deputies said a man and a woman entered the On The Go Food Store, 2501 River Blvd., at 5 a.m. and used a pistol to rob the store before fleeing in a Chevrolet Suburban sports utility vehicle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KERN-AM Bakersfield.