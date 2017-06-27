Deputies find meth, weapons, body armor in southeast Bakersfield arrest

Kern County Sheriff Department's gang unit arrested a pair of men on Tuesday on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine and a semi-automatic handgun in east Bakersfield. Deputies said at 11:30 a.m., the gang unit met Jose Ayon Navarro, 30, at a business in the 2000 block of Niles Street.

