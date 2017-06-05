"Cheap Movie Tricks" book releases in stores
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. Rickey Bird, a local filmmaker and owner of Hectic Films Productions, wrote a book for aspiring indie filmmakers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TurnTo23.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bakersfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Homeless (Nov '16)
|8 hr
|waterintheriver
|5
|Justin West
|9 hr
|uhmissingboy
|1
|F me (Sep '16)
|Jun 5
|LoveBJ52
|10
|charla britt is a prostatute from union ave
|Jun 4
|Steve
|2
|Writing Job Need Someone Who Can Write Articles.
|May 28
|AlmightyArticles
|1
|Kern County Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|May 25
|lor
|3
|Lalo Pineda
|May 24
|Sxum
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bakersfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC