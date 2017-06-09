CalBike Is Looking to You for Input: Strategic Plan, Bike Summit
The California Bicycle Coalition has two opportunities for people to participate directly in advocacy work for better biking in California. First is by weighing in on its Five-year Strategic Plan, which can be done here through June 19 .
Start the conversation, or Read more at StreetsBlog.org.
