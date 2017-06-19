CA Ambulance Crew Contradicts Response Time to Aid Stricken Attorney

June 22--The Hall Ambulance crew that responded to a medical emergency Tuesday evening involving Bakersfield attorney Benjamin Greene arrived on scene at Hart Park in 12 minutes, 7 seconds, a Hall spokesman said in a news release Thursday. The documented response time contradicts a witness who, in an interview with The Californian on Wednesday, estimated the response time to be approximately 40 minutes.

