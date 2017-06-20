Bakersfielda s scorching Tuesday in 1...

Bakersfielda s scorching Tuesday in 10 photos

As our heatwave progressed with a high of 110 degrees in Bakersfield on Tuesday, the National Weather Service in Hanford extended its excessive heat warning for the region through Friday. Take extra precautions, if you work or spend time outside.

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Kern County was issued at June 20 at 8:55PM PDT

Bakersfield, CA

