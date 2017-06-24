Bakersfielda s Countryside Grill claims sweep of Mac and Cheese Fest
Competing against some of the Central Coast's best restaurants and caterers, a small grill in Bakersfield gas stations claimed the top prize at the sixth Central Coast Mac and Cheese Fest on Saturday at Avila Beach Golf Resort. Countryside Grill, found inside of Brookside Market, featured a savory Chile Verde macaroni and cheese and completed an unlikely sweep of events in Bakersfield and Avila Beach.
