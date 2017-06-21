Bakersfield Police search for man who burglarized skate shop
The Bakersfield Police are looking for a man who broke into a west Bakersfield skate shop in the early morning of June 7 and made off with several items of merchandise. Police said the man broke into the Active Ride shop, at 10530 Stockdale Highway, at 3 a.m. and made off with several items before fleeing in white four-door sedan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KERN-AM Bakersfield.
Add your comments below
Bakersfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mariscos Uruapan faithful +hot$
|Wed
|Arod
|1
|Why do some people think Victory Outreach is a ... (Jun '10)
|Jun 19
|Kelki
|384
|Writing Job Need Someone Who Can Write Articles.
|Jun 19
|Kelki
|2
|charla britt is a prostatute from union ave
|Jun 18
|Shady joe
|4
|looking for a female friend (Aug '13)
|Jun 16
|Snoop Dogg
|12
|Need some nsa fun
|Jun 15
|Pdog
|1
|Anyone remember a guy called Deno from around a...
|Jun 14
|Max
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bakersfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC