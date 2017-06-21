Bakersfield Police search for man who burglarized skate shop

The Bakersfield Police are looking for a man who broke into a west Bakersfield skate shop in the early morning of June 7 and made off with several items of merchandise. Police said the man broke into the Active Ride shop, at 10530 Stockdale Highway, at 3 a.m. and made off with several items before fleeing in white four-door sedan.

