Bakersfield Police make marijuana, weapons arrest
The Bakersfield Police Department arrested a 32-year-old Bakersfield man on suspicion of possession of a shotgun, rifle, and large amounts of drugs at a home in the 1400 block of Jefferson Street on Tuesday. Police said they arrested Paul Maldonado at 7:45 p.m. after a search of a residence where officers located a 12-gauge shotgun, .22-caliber rifle, as well as, large amounts of marijuana, methamphetamine, and heroin.
