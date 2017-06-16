Bakersfield Police make marijuana, we...

Bakersfield Police make marijuana, weapons arrest

23 hrs ago

The Bakersfield Police Department arrested a 32-year-old Bakersfield man on suspicion of possession of a shotgun, rifle, and large amounts of drugs at a home in the 1400 block of Jefferson Street on Tuesday. Police said they arrested Paul Maldonado at 7:45 p.m. after a search of a residence where officers located a 12-gauge shotgun, .22-caliber rifle, as well as, large amounts of marijuana, methamphetamine, and heroin.

