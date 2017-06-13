Bakersfield man arrested on firearm charge
After a traffic stop in the 1600 block of Flower Street, Bakersfield Police officers said they discovered Ryan Kemp in possession of a .40-caliber handgun that has been stolen during a recent residential burglary. Kemp was arrested for firearms violations and participation in a criminal street gang.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KERN-AM Bakersfield.
Add your comments below
Bakersfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone remember a guy called Deno from around a...
|2 hr
|Max
|1
|Why do some people think Victory Outreach is a ... (Jun '10)
|Jun 10
|THANK YOU JESUS
|383
|Lets post hoz (Jun '15)
|Jun 10
|Chrislee23
|12
|Homeless (Nov '16)
|Jun 9
|Westernsky
|7
|Justin West
|Jun 8
|uhmissingboy
|1
|F me (Sep '16)
|Jun 5
|LoveBJ52
|10
|charla britt is a prostatute from union ave
|Jun 4
|Steve
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bakersfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC