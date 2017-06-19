awol?

awol?

Next Story Prev Story
27 min ago Read more: West Kentucky News

I thoroughly enjoyed my time at the annual meeting of the Southern Baptist Convention in Phoenix. I'll share just one pic - which is downtown Phoenix just after take-off for the return trip.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Kentucky News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bakersfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why do some people think Victory Outreach is a ... (Jun '10) Mon Kelki 384
Writing Job Need Someone Who Can Write Articles. Mon Kelki 2
charla britt is a prostatute from union ave Jun 18 Shady joe 4
looking for a female friend (Aug '13) Jun 16 Snoop Dogg 12
Need some nsa fun Jun 15 Pdog 1
Anyone remember a guy called Deno from around a... Jun 14 Max 1
Lets post hoz (Jun '15) Jun 10 Chrislee23 12
See all Bakersfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bakersfield Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Kern County was issued at June 21 at 2:57AM PDT

Bakersfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bakersfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. U.S. Open
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Bakersfield, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,003 • Total comments across all topics: 281,918,425

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC