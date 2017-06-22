Avila Beach ready for another huge Mac and Cheese Fest

If there is one defining comfort food for millions of Americans, it's macaroni and cheese and in recent years it has taken on a culinary life of its own. That celebration of an American classic, along with some pairing of the Central Coast's finest beer and wine, will be on display from 2-6 p.m. Saturday at the Avila Beach Golf Resort with the sixth Mac and Cheese Fest.

