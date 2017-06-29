Angry board members, parents attack s...

Angry board members, parents attack special education information presented at TUSD meeting

A Tehachapi Unified School District official outlined Tuesday night what the district is doing to address state findings that some of its special education services are out of compliance - and was promptly questioned by school board members and the public. Why is the district out of compliance? Why is it taking so long for TUSD to address all the findings of the California Department of Education? These were among the questions that were raised.

