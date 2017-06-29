Angry board members, parents attack special education information presented at TUSD meeting
A Tehachapi Unified School District official outlined Tuesday night what the district is doing to address state findings that some of its special education services are out of compliance - and was promptly questioned by school board members and the public. Why is the district out of compliance? Why is it taking so long for TUSD to address all the findings of the California Department of Education? These were among the questions that were raised.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehachapi News.
Add your comments below
Bakersfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|craco llc (Feb '15)
|Jun 23
|Dennis Baxter
|5
|Mariscos Uruapan faithful +hot$
|Jun 21
|Arod
|1
|Why do some people think Victory Outreach is a ... (Jun '10)
|Jun 19
|Kelki
|384
|Writing Job Need Someone Who Can Write Articles.
|Jun 19
|Kelki
|2
|charla britt is a prostatute from union ave
|Jun 18
|Shady joe
|4
|looking for a female friend (Aug '13)
|Jun 16
|Snoop Dogg
|12
|Need some nsa fun
|Jun 15
|Pdog
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bakersfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC